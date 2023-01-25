A campaign to decorate the Kingsbridge bus station and utilise it to exhibit the qualities of the town has been finalised.
The idea was put forward by Cllr Barrie Fishman, who is an eager bus enthusiast.
The venture was a collaboration with the Thames Valley & Great Western Omnibus Trust and was funded by Kingsbridge Town Council.
The council said: “Depicting the history of Kingsbridge Bus Station, the exhibition of images and facts are now adorning the bus shelter on the Town Square.
“Pop along and have a look if you’re passing and no doubt you’ll have seen it if you’re a regular bus traveller. A fitting acknowledgement to mark over 100 years of bus service.”
Mr Fishman helped design both the current layout of the bus station, to ensure it was more disability-friendly, and the information boards that adorn the main bus shelter.
The endeavour came about as the council felt that they could “make more of the bus station (which is owned by South Hams District Council) to promote and market our town as its in (a) prime position as the hub of the town”.
They added: “the exhibition is just one of the projects we are doing to further this ambition.”
Trust Chairman, Colin Billington from Loddiswell, said: “We are delighted that the display will keep our transport history in the town’s eye throughout the year and look forward to welcoming the crowds to our next event on Saturday 16 September 2023.”