Kingsbridge Town Bowling Club are a small friendly club hidden away next to Duncombe Park.
You can find them by walking through the eastern backway.
They would like to invite anyone, of any age to come and visit any Wednesday evening .
They usually gather at the club around 5.30pm.
Come and have a roll up, chat, have a cuppa or a glass of wine and enjoy a social get together.
There is no pressure you can just try it out.
The club has a website at: www.kingsbridgetownbowlingclub.org and there you will find contact telephone numbers.