KEVICC pupils take part in inter-schools climate event

KEVICCs students taking part in an internet-based climate change Q&A session with Springwatch presenter Gillian Burke. ( . )

Eco-minded Totnes students learned about and discussed the ramifications of climate change during a special three-school event organised by Kingswear-based film maker Les Veale.

Year 9 youngsters from King Edward VI Community College teamed up with students from Dartmouth Academy and Churston Ferrers Grammar for the focus session, which was held at KEVICC.

It included the screening of a five-minute short film narrative called ‘Hot Air’ which featured the River Dart and looked at the potential outcome of climate change for future generations.

Afterwards, Springwatch presenter Gillian Burke joined the students via the internet for a Q&A session.

Kirsty Matthews, KEVICC’s deputy principal, said: “Working with Les Veale and colleagues from Churston Ferrers Grammar School and Dartmouth Academy has been inspiring for us here at KEVICC.

“We all have a shared interest in the future of the wonderful river Dart and in the potential of the young people with whom we work.

“Particular thanks must go to the dedicated specialist staff at all three schools and to Les, whose plans to create a trust for re-wilding some of our local area is inspirational.”

Around 150 Year 9 pupils attend the event, which was hosted by Lim Collings, KEVICC’s acting head of humanities, with Churston’s Jo Hadley and Dartmouth’s Hattie Eggleton.

Students across all three schools collaborated on their ideas and current in-school projects to develop sustainability and address climate change.

Kirsty added: “All three schools, which form a triangle around the River Dart, are looking forward to developing this work together.”

To watch Les’s film visit www.vimeo.com/372655951 or www.lvmproductions.co.uk/films