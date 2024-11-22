A Buckfastleigh farmer is demanding that dog owners keep their pets on leads after a brutal dog attack on his herd of alpacas left one dead and three badly injured.
Mark Norman from Lakemoor Alpacas in Buckfastleigh said his family have been left feeling ‘devastated’ by the incident. His friends, who witnessed the attack, are also traumatised and have frequently been in tears and have had difficulty sleeping. ‘Our alpacas are like members of our family,’ Mark said. ‘They are all named and we know all their quirky characters.’
The attack took place on Wednesday (November 20) in Buckfastleigh. The alpacas were grazing in Mark’s friends’ field. ‘Luckily, our friends saw the alpacas running so they went out after the two dogs,’ Mark recalled.
Despite their quick reactions, five-month-old cria (baby) Lady Penelope was killed. ‘She was the smallest baby of nine that were born last year,’ Mark explained.
Another three alpacas were seriously injured: two other crias and an eleven-year-old ‘auntie’ who had stepped in to defend the youngsters.
Vet treatment is ongoing for the three badly injured alpacas but Mark and his family hope the animals will make a successful recovery, despite the numerous stitches.
‘Attacks like this are completely preventable if people keep their dogs on leads,’ Mark said. ‘In any area across the southwest there are fields adjacent to footpaths,’ he pointed out. ‘Even though you might not see livestock, animals are going to be around. Just a short distance from the alpacas are fields of sheep, cattle and horses.’
Sadly, Lakemoor is not the only alpaca farm that has been the victim of dog attacks. Earlier this year, Dartmoor National Park Authority reported that dog attacks on livestock are increasing. Between January and August this year, the authority had recorded 70 attacks – up on the same period in 2023.
Devon and Cornwall Police, which is investigating this incident, recorded 140 reports of attacks on livestock in 2023. As a result of these attacks hundreds of sheep were either killed during the attack or later, due to the extensive injuries they received.
Devon and Cornwall Police was part of a national campaign earlier this year to raise awareness of the impact of livestock worrying and to try to prevent future livestock attacks. During Op Recall, Devon and Cornwall Police worked alongside Cheshire Police, the RSPCA and NatureWatch.
A report from the National Farmers Union released earlier this year confirmed that dog attacks on livestock throughout the UK were estimated to have cost £2.4 million in 2023, up nearly 30% on the previous year. The report stated that the south west was the worst hit region, with attacks estimated to have cost £359,000.
Mark’s daughter Sophie was keen to do something positive following the attack and has set up a JustGiving page to build a fund to help cover vet bills for any alpaca farmer dealing with the devastating impact and cost of a dog attack.
She also hopes the page will raise awareness and remind people to keep their dogs on leads.