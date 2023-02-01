Despite these hardships, the group our powering through with rehearsals of their show. The team have held fundraisers, including raffles and table top sales, to ensure the production can go on. Difficulties experienced this year have meant that the group have had to raise prices for their show, but Carey promises the production will be worth it: “We provide local theatre at a reasonable price for people who cannot make the long journey to Plymouth. We are cross-generational from teenagers to 80-year-olds and beyond. We are a family. We have a lot of members who live alone and tell us KATs helps combat their feelings of loneliness, members who are new to the area and wanted a way of making friends and a member who has lost her husband, sister and mum in a very short space of time and KATs has been her lifeline... we’re worth it!”