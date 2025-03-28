I am just catching my breath after watching yet another stunning and energy-packed show from KATS.
The musical Our House, written by Tim Firth, is based on the music of pop band Madness. Using many of their well-known hits, the show takes us on an epic journey through love, family values, growing up, responsibility, and loss, shaping the choices we make in life. It balances poignancy with humour and plenty of recognisable hits.
Our House follows the story of Camden Town lad Joe Casey and opens on his sixteenth birthday when he is out with his girlfriend, Sarah. Trying to impress, he breaks into a building site owned by a high-end property developer overlooking his home on Casey Street. When the police arrive, Joe faces a sliding door moment that splits his life in two. Good Joe stays to accept responsibility. Bad Joe flees the scene.
The story follows the next seven years of Joe’s life, poignantly observed by his deceased father, who regrets his own criminal choices and their impact on his family. We see the parallel lives of Good and Bad Joe unfold, affecting Sarah, his mother, and his friends. This leads to a dramatic climax before we discover which path is ultimately taken.
Joe Casey is played by the extraordinarily versatile and talented Tilly Rigby, whose vibrant energy reverberates throughout the show. She effortlessly switches between Good Joe and Bad Joe with remarkable ease, managing more slick costume changes than I have ever seen. The duet with Sarah, It Must Be Love, was one of many high points. Amelie Barratt brings exquisite pathos to her role as Sarah. Her beautiful voice was deeply moving, particularly in NW5, her duet with Joe’s dad, played with extraordinary power and empathy by Wayne Kenny. Sally Feetenby brings warmth and passion to Joe’s mum with her versatile talent.
Strong character performances come from Phil Baker as loveable rogue Reecey, James Shephard as the smarmy Mr Pressman and unfortunate Mr Jesmond, and Isla Murray as the coquettish secretary Julie. Joe and Sarah’s friends, played by Dina White, Amelia Ambrose, Brynn Walsh, and Oliver Van Es, add a brilliant mix of spice and hilarity throughout.
The talent extends to countless sparkling cameos, including Christine Bonner, Jules McColl, Sarah Hailey, Helen Mitchelmore, and Felicity Bonner, along with many other gifted ensemble members. There is even an appearance from Elvis in Las Vegas’ Chapel of Love.
Director Nate Fox has pulled out all the stops, bringing his boundless energy and love of fun into a spectacular production. He is aided by Carey Ryan-Carter, whose lively and punchy choreography impresses once again. Musical director Kathy Kenny brings the much-loved Madness numbers to vibrant life.
The grittily authentic urban set design is the work of the multi-talented Karen Sandy-Higham and her team. The lighting and sound team, led by Luke Adams and Stuey Nosworthy, enhance the atmosphere with stunning background projections. Christine Brooker handled the myriad of costumes with skill, while Sarah Fox, as co-director and production manager, pulled everything together with her own inimitable style—including husband Nate.
Our House and the vibrant music of Madness take you on a rollercoaster of song, energy, youth, comedy, and poignancy. A must-see production brimming with heart.
- Reviewed by Jackie Hodges