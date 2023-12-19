To help ease pressure on the NHS over the festive period: Make sure you have enough regular medication and don’t leave repeat prescription requests until you have run out. Your GP can help arrange an urgent medication supply if you do run out. Make use of pharmacies. Pharmacists are open over weekends and can give you expert, confidential advice and over-the-counter remedies for minor illnesses and ailments. You don’t need to make an appointment to see a pharmacist. Parents can download the free NHS HandiApp for advice about common childhood conditions.