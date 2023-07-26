Salcombe RNLI, Plymouth RNLI and South Devon RNLI lifeguards have conducted a joint exercise in the Bigbury Bay area off Burgh Island.
The exercise consisted of casualty recoveries from the water, towing, navigation, seamanship along with some Emergency Operation Procedures.
The Lifeguards also had the chance to look around both classes of the RNLI’s All Weather Lifeboats.
