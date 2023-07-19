A jam-packed Fair Week has finally come to an end in Kingsbridge, with events on Saturday unfortunately being cancelled due to bad weather conditions.
However, the sun was shining for the majority of activities that took place throughout the week, which saw lots of locals getting involved in fun and friendly competitions, showcasing the very best of Kingsbridge town.
Early in the week saw the Kingsbridge Dog Show, sponsored by Southmoor Vets, with Tim and his dog Rufus coming out on top.
The darts competition saw 32 players entering, with Luke Beard taking first and Paul Gritton being the runner up, and the euchre winners were Mike Langman and John Bond. The annual fun run and 10k also had an impressive turn out.
Kingsbridge and Salcombe primary school choir performed on Wednesday, and Thursday saw the glove hanging, lantern parade, and teddy-bear picnic.
On Friday there was a final night of fun with the chaotic three-legged race, fireworks and live music.