Jade is one of five photographers vying for a Muddy Stiletto Award, which champions small independent lifestyle business across the country, after being nominated by the public.
A former photography degree student, Jade started her business Ivyhouse Photography two years ago but only recently took the plunge from her steady job as a marketing manager for a housebuilder in Newton Abbot to pursue her business full time.
‘I feel very blessed to be in the top five photographers in Devon already, but to be crowned would be fantastic,’ said Jade, who became interested in photography as a child when she was shown a lot of film cameras owned by her grandfather.
The cameras provoked a curiosity and later Jade studied press and editorial photography enjoying the documentary and storytelling side of her art.
‘I took photos for friends and family weddings but what I really enjoyed was being able to tell the story of the day,’ she said.
‘It is a real privilege to be able to photograph someone’s wedding and be part of their journey.’
Jade said she took time to get to know her clients and their wishes for the day.
‘It’s really important they feel relaxed with me as the wedding day can be so overwhelming,’ she said.
‘For some couple spending 20 minutes on their own away from the wedding party to have some private photos makes the day more enjoyable for them, for others it may be different.
‘A lot of people are shy about having photos taken but I try to put them at ease. The consultation process before the wedding day is so important to get to know my couples first so we get the best photos of the day.’
Jade said she was really ‘living the dream’ by doing a job she loved and being able to share in the joy of couples’ wedding days.
Voting for Devon best wedding photographer closes on Sunday, June 4. To vote go to https://devon.muddystilettos.co.uk/vote/. The winner will be announced on June 13