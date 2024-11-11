An estimated over 1,000 people gathered at Ivybridge war memorial for the Remembrance Sunday commemorations.
A parade was led by a US Army Jeep followed by the The City of Plymouth Pipe Band led by Ian Smith then participants of all ages ranging from the veterans to cubs and brownies.
A number of uniformed members of HM armed forces, especially the Royal Navy were in attendance.
For the first time a professional singer, Lorraine Millman performed.
The service was taken by the Reverend Paul Hinckley.
At eleven o’clock the two minute silence began and aside from the occasional small child, all that could be heard was the rushing sound to the River Erme cascading down from Dartmoor through the town.
The Ivybridge Town Council parade is organised by the Royal British Legion who are hopeful that last year’s Poppy Appeal total of £42,790 may be topped this year.