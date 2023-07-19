Jackie Close, Unit Leader for the rainbows said: “The Rainbows have been fundraising for the Devon Air Ambulance by earning money for their ‘Promise Pots’. We made these as part of our arts and crafts session and our Take Action theme for the term, which encourages the girls to help their community. Over the Autumn term the girls asked parents and family members to reward them with a ‘silver coin’ if they did something particularly kind or helpful. This is part of the Rainbows Promise ‘To be Kind and Helpful’. Other fundraising involved Rainbows and their families donating any unwanted clothes for our Bags 2 School collection.