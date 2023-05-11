Tomorrow (May 14), Fusion Lifestyle, the charity that manages Ivybridge Leisure Centre will be opening centre doors to local residents for a free day of fun packed activities, designed to give a big thank you to the community for their continued support.
The open day, running from 8am to 4pm will offer residents the chance to enjoy the facilities and a range of free taster sessions, including:
- Free classes, including group cycle, Zumba, yoga, and gym classes
- Family splash swim sessions with kids going free
- Free swim school taster sessions
- Visit the gym free of charge and even book a free PT session (booked in advance)
- Join the Shake N Skate Roller Disco from 2-4pm at half price
- Swim in the outdoor lido, with kids swimming free
As well as managing the centre day to day, Fusion Lifestyle - who are dedicated to making a difference to the communities they serve - delivers a number of community initiatives in the area, including youth leisure nights and SEND swimming lessons. This open day will be a chance for the Fusion team to showcase some of this work, which is powered by centre members and users and could not take place without their continued support.
Anthony Cawley, CEO at Fusion Lifestyle, commented, “Our centres sit at the heart of the community, so we’re throwing our doors open as a thank you. Whether you are new to activity, already active, or simply looking to enjoy free family time together, you’ll find something to enjoy. In the current climate we’re working harder than ever to ensure that activities remain affordable, and your support allows us to reinvest so those most challenged to be active can still enjoy their local centre.”