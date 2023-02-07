Dart Harbour is set to increase mooring fees more than usual. Harbour Master and CEO Paul Britton said: ‘‘With the present high levels of inflation, we have seen a significant growth on our cost base. Items such as steel (which we use a lot of in our moorings), fuel, waste disposal are amongst those that have seen significant increases. In order to keep Dart Harbour a good place to work, and so retain our excellent team to give all river users the excellent service you enjoy, we have also given a pay rise consistent with inflation.
‘‘We have been investing significantly in Dart Harbour, and want to continue to do so. 2022 saw the replacement of the South Embankment ‘Yacht Club’ visitors pontoon. In the next few months we will complete the replacement of the KP Fisherman’s pontoon, which will bring a much improved facility for these vitally important customers.
‘‘We will also see the return of our Yacht Taxi Phoebe, now rebuilt as a completely electric power boat.
‘‘Later in 2023 we will see further upgraded facilities – the first phase of the Double Steps pontoon rebuild, an upgrade of our mainstream moorings for larger ships and an upgraded pontoon in Stoke Gabriel.
‘‘We will be publishing our draft long term plans early in 2023 which will see more significant projects benefiting every part of the estuary.
‘‘All this comes at a cost.
‘‘Whilst we could reduce our service levels, and cut investment in the river, the board and I do not feel this is the right strategy, or in the interests of any of our customers or other stakeholders.
‘‘We also did not think it was the right approach to simply apply a blanket percentage price rise across all of our prices. There have been many historic anomalies in our prices, with some moorings being very cheap compared to other similar locations, and others more sensibly priced.
‘‘We have therefore reviewed all of our prices, looking at the standard of each location, prices for equivalent moorings from other providers on the Dart and elsewhere in the South West, and the lengths of waiting list for each type of mooring.
‘‘We are very aware that many of our customers are feeling a financial pinch themselves, so have also taken steps that we hope can help mitigate our price rises for you.
‘‘Firstly; we have made the smallest price increase on our cheaper moorings.
‘‘Secondly; we will bring in the option of payment of your bill in instalments. Full details of this scheme will be announced in the new year. Thirdly; we are offering customers the option to ‘downgrade’ their mooring to a lower cost option, subject to availability.
‘‘Finally; we have reduced restrictions on taking a boat holiday for those that may be interested in this option.’’
The 2023 price changes can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/mf52kj4j