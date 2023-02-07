Dart Harbour is set to increase mooring fees more than usual. Harbour Master and CEO Paul Britton said: ‘‘With the present high levels of inflation, we have seen a significant growth on our cost base. Items such as steel (which we use a lot of in our moorings), fuel, waste disposal are amongst those that have seen significant increases. In order to keep Dart Harbour a good place to work, and so retain our excellent team to give all river users the excellent service you enjoy, we have also given a pay rise consistent with inflation.