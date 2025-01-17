Ivybridge Police have been receiving reports of lights and movement in the Papermill.
At approx 8pm on Wednesday night (January 15) they attended after one such report.
No one was found and had long gone.
A spokesperson for Ivybridge Police writing on their Facebook account said:
“Can we please highlight how dangerous this derelict building is?
It could end up being a fatal fall or accident.
There is site security but as we know people find a way.
If anyone sees persons in there please call 999.’
Stowford Paper Mill on the River Erme was started by Plymouth businessman William Dunsterville in 1787.
It was established next to an existing corn mill and leat.
The mill celebrated it’s bicentenary in 1987.