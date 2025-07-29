After a brief mention of reported sightings of creatures like the Yeti, Bigfoot, and Nessie, alongside true but unexplained stories of fish and frogs falling from the sky, the audience saw images of California’s Death Valley. In this remote desert, stones and boulders appear to have moved across the landscape, leaving tracks behind. However, the mystery here has a natural explanation: after rare rains, the surface becomes slick enough for wind to push the stones along.