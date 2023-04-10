Nicolette showed film of her departure from Milford Haven, with a posse of press in tow, and of her mini-skirted self arriving to much acclaim in Newport Rhode Island, to be greeted by family and friends and a mass of press. She thoroughly enjoyed the celebrity status, which she described as ‘making a small splash in history’, but soon pursued other interests, including moving to Dartmouth in 1981 with her husband Bruce Coward (who published her book in 1972 and then married her). They took over the Harbour Bookshop from Christopher Robin Milne. Nicolette remained unassuming and honest in telling her story and delighted her audience at the Flavel.