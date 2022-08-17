Innovative town council shortlisted for prestigious Council of the Year award.
A PROACTIVE and innovative local town council has been shortlisted for the prestigious Council of the Year award.
Totnes Town Council is one of five finalists in The National Association of Local Council’s Star Council Awards 2022 – selected from some 9,000 town and parish councils across England.
The long-running awards celebrate the positive impact local councils, councillors, young councillors, clerks and county associations make on their communities.
While the shortlisting is carried out by a panel with a depth of knowledge of local councils, the winner – announced in October – will be chosen via a public vote.
The shortlisting describes the council as taking an “innovative approach to the services it offers to enhance the wellbeing of the people and businesses in the town” and for building “long-term resilience in challenging times.”
It praised the council for its annual community grant process to support local initiatives and for employing a part-time community coordinator with the expertise needed to help more local groups find funding.
The council’s work in urgently reducing the carbon footprint of travel, addressing air pollution and long-term projects to combat climate change was also highlighted, along with its recruitment of a green travel co-ordinator to facilitate more ambitious thinking about how to achieve this.
Mayor Cllr Emily Price said: “We are really proud and delighted to have been nominated for this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the councillors and the officers at Totnes Town Council and, whether we win or not, it is fantastic these efforts have been recognised by NALC.”
To vote visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/7DC6PK3 select Totnes Town Council and press ‘Done’. Voting is open until Monday August 22.
