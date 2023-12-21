If you like nothing better than messing about on the water the ideal job has come up.
Salcombe Harbour Authority are looking for a Moorings Officer. The successful candidate would contribute to the safe and efficient operation of the harbour and represent the Harbour Master on the water managing daily afloat operations.
Responsabilities include meeting visiting vessels, allocating moorings, maintaining infrastructure including moorings, ponbtoons and navigation aids.
The advertisment says the most important thing is to ‘‘contribute towards the excellent reputation of Salcombe Harbour as a friendly and safe port.
The successful person will supervise and manage up to ten seasional staff- taxis, collectors and patrols. They will patrol the Harbour to identify any potential safety issues. Responding to emergencies is another essential duty as is enforcing harbour and nature reserve by laws, providing first aid help and working with emergency services.
Ensuring that boats are berthed and moored correctly is important as is collecting harbour dues igiving out advice.
Candidates must be experienced, motivated and enthusiastic small boat handlers with at least a RYA powerboat level two qualification, excellent customer service skills, be computer literate, numerate and have experience with point-of sale operations.
Those applying must also be prepared to work unsocial hours and weekends.
The job is permanent and seasonal running between April and September.
The closing date is Sunday January 7