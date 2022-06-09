Howard needs help to stop becoming homeless

Howard is appealing to members of the community who might be able to lend a hand ( Howard Wicks )

Howard Wicks – the boy of 16 whose world was turned upside down in 2011 when he suffered a massive stroke is looking for help from residents of the South Hams.

Howard, now 27 years old, suffers from Locked-in Syndrome and currently lives in a specially adapted house in Kingsbridge and has done for the past seven years.

The house was found for him by a businessman in Cornwall, and the neighbourhood very kindly pulled together to adapt it to his needs by widening the doors, providing a wet room, as well as a lift so he can come and go as he needs to.

The house rented by Howard has now been put up for sale putting Howard in a very difficult situation.

Howard said:” It is not as simple as just looking in the property section of the local newspaper.

“I would have to ask the council to help fund the adaptations, I could never afford them myself.”

He added: “I don’t know what I am going to do, I have been so happy living here.”

“I wish I could just buy the house, or find someone to buy it for me, and I pay them rent.”

“It would be a great investment, its in a lovely area.”

The stroke Howard suffered left him with Locked-in Syndrome when he was 16.

Since then he is only able to move his eyeballs, but being able to do that allows him to communicate through some incredible technology. Howard has opened his own charity, the Locked in Trust, which benefits people in similar situations - he also runs his own Health Care team and manages everything to do with it.

Devon Home Choice have told Howard there are far more people seeking council and housing association homes in Devon than there are homes available.

Even if you have been assessed as having a high priority for housing it may take a long time to find a council or housing association home.

A search of South Hams homes available produced none available.