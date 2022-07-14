How you can help the NHS in the South West this summer
The NHS in the South West is asking people to choose the right health and care services as record-breaking temperatures hit this weekend, ahead of a predicted busy summer.
UKHSA and the Met Office earlier this week issued a Level 3 heat health alert and visitors are already travelling to our region.
Whether here on holiday or a resident, there are ways you can play your part in helping health and care services treat the right people, at the right time and in the right place.
Dr Michael Marsh, Medical Director for NHS England South West, said: “Temperatures are hotter than some parts of Europe this week, all Covid restrictions have been lifted and more people are choosing to holiday closer to home.
“Alongside this Covid has not gone away and in recent weeks we have seen a rise in Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, meaning our NHS is already very busy.
“The Level 3 heat health alert issued by UKHSA and the Met Office means we can only expect our NHS to become busier. Busier with treating our vulnerable young and elderly who are more likely to need our help during hot spells but also busier with associated injuries and conditions that can occur from being outdoors and with more free time.
“We want people to enjoy and make the most of their visit but if they do become ill or injured, be able to access healthcare services quickly and safely.
“There are 10 things you can do if you need medical care or support that will help us to help you.
- Check regularly on elderly relatives, friends and neighbours during hot temperatures
- Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water, avoiding alcohol
- Try to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, when ultra violet radiation (UV) is at its strongest, wear sunscreen of at least factor 30 and cover up with a hat and light, loose fitting clothing and UV sunglasses, preferably wraparounds.
- Prepare for your holiday or day out. Bring any useful first aid supplies like plasters, pain relief, indigestion treatment and antihistamine and remember the sunscreen to reapply
- Ask a pharmacist for advice – they’re experts in treating minor health issues like colds, stomach upsets, aches and pains
- Go online at 111.nhs.uk or call 111 to get expert advice, and be signposted to where you can get the best and nearest care for your needs
- Call your own GP – even if you’re in the South West on holiday you could get a phone or video consultation with your doctor at home
- If you need prescription medication, your GP can ask for it to be sent to a pharmacy near where you are staying
- Help our ambulance service and NHS treat those who need us the most by only calling 999 in a genuine, life-threatening emergency such as major blood loss, chest pain or loss of consciousness
- You can also help by taking relatives and friends home when they are medically fit to return to their own surroundings after receiving hospital care.”
