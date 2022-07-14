How you can help the NHS in the South West this summer

UKHSA and the Met Office earlier this week issued a Level 3 heat health alert and visitors are already travelling to our region.

Whether here on holiday or a resident, there are ways you can play your part in helping health and care services treat the right people, at the right time and in the right place.

Dr Michael Marsh, Medical Director for NHS England South West, said: “Temperatures are hotter than some parts of Europe this week, all Covid restrictions have been lifted and more people are choosing to holiday closer to home.

“Alongside this Covid has not gone away and in recent weeks we have seen a rise in Omicron BA.4 and BA.5, meaning our NHS is already very busy.

“The Level 3 heat health alert issued by UKHSA and the Met Office means we can only expect our NHS to become busier. Busier with treating our vulnerable young and elderly who are more likely to need our help during hot spells but also busier with associated injuries and conditions that can occur from being outdoors and with more free time.

“We want people to enjoy and make the most of their visit but if they do become ill or injured, be able to access healthcare services quickly and safely.

“There are 10 things you can do if you need medical care or support that will help us to help you.