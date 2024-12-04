Salcombe and Dartmouth-based holiday letting agency Coast & Country Cottages has been awarded Gold at the prestigious British Travel Awards.
2024 marks the 10th consecutive year that the holiday letting agency has been nominated.
Having collected Gold or Silver at the 'glitzy' awards ceremony annually since 2014, the team is delighted to once again reign as champions in the “Best Company for UK Holiday Home Rentals” medium category.
The awards took place on Tuesday, November 19, when some of the Salcombe team joined over 1000 other industry professionals at the Battersea Evolution in London, for an evening of celebrations and to collect their award.
Suzy Thompson-Yates, Owner Experience Manager in the Salcombe office said: “Winning our 10th British Travel Award means so much to us all. "It not only feels like such a huge milestone and achievement for Coast & Country Cottages - it is also so touching that so many owners, customers and friends of the business took the time to vote for us.
"The awards are voted for entirely by the consumer, and we believe winning this accolade truly reflects the level of exceptional service we strive to deliver every day. We are so proud of this achievement and to have flown the flag for South Devon, as the only nominee specialising in the area.”
If you are interested in finding out more about letting your holiday home, Coast & Country Cottages is hosting a free event for holiday homeowners on Thursday, January, 30, at The Dartmouth Hotel, Golf and Spa. Guests can enjoy advice from, local team, information on new legislation from industry professionals, and the latest market insights on booking trends and patterns.
With complimentary goodie bags and refreshments, this is an unmissable evening for those looking to maximise their holiday home’s income potential. To find out more and to book your space, visit Holiday-Letting-Secrets-2025.eventbrite.com today, or call 01548 843773.