Hosted by broadcaster Stephen Fry, the weekday entertainment show will provide nostalgia for fans of the format, while introducing the family quiz show to a brand new audience. Produced by Whisper North, the 20x 60’ episode series will see contestants play to win, using their best general knowledge to win rounds and a potentially life-changing amount of money, the longer they stay in the game. The new show will allow participants to play an extra round compared to the original format, increasing the stakes for the players.