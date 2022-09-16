Her Majesty’s connection to Dartmouth in Pictures
Presentation of a Shovel April 1989
As the Nation stands in mourning today for our Monarch Queen Elizabeth II we have assembeled a small gallery of just some of the visits she paid to Dartmouth, a place dear to her and Prince Philips hearts.
The Queen and Prince Philip at BRNC on 2 April 1980
Their romance sprang out of a summer encounter at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in 1939
The young Elizabeth was smitten when she first met her future husband, and theirs was undoubtedly a great love story.
He was a dashing naval cadet with royal roots and she was a young princess who would one day be queen.
The Royal Family had known the blond-haired, blue-eyed Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark since he was a boy.
The Queens funeral will begin at 11am today and will end at noon with a two minute silence.
Alongside Nations leaders and Ambassadors will be 200 people who were recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, including those who helped with the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
