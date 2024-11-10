Regulated farmers will be allowed to grow hemp anywhere following a move by the government to introduce reforms to boost the crop’s economic potential.
Hemp is a variety of cannabis with low-THC levels, which is currently defined as a maximum of 0.2 per cent.
The plant is grown for strictly lawful purposes, such as for use in the construction and textile industries, and only farmers with a licence are allowed to plant it.
The government said it had agreed to several reforms to the licensing system. Under the changes, licence holders will be able to grow hemp anywhere on a licensed farm.
Currently, farmers have to set out the exact field where they will grow the plants within a farm.
The change is expected to come into effect for the 2025 growing season.
Ahead of the 2026 growing season, two further regulation changes are planned. One will see an extension of the maximum period for a licence from three to six years, and the other will allow those applying for a licence to defer its start date by up to one year, helping farmers to make business planning easier.
Minister for rural affairs Daniel Zeichner said that while the changes will enable farmers to realise the economic benefits of the crop, he warned that cannabis – a class B substance – “is a harmful substance”.
He said the government expected police “to take action against its misuse and supply”, warning that anyone caught supplying or being in possession of cannabis could face fines and jail terms of between five and 14 years.