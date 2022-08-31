Help to support Devon’s Air Ambulance as part of AAUK week

‘My daughter’s car was in a ditch and all I could see were flashing blue lights. I jumped out of my car and immediately slipped on the black ice; it was deadly. I remember hearing the air ambulance and the next thing I recall is seeing the air crew heading toward the scene. There is something calming about those red overalls. Among a scene of fear and devastation they appear as ‘superheroes’ reminiscent of characters from cartoons you read about in your youth. I knew Katie was in safe hands.’