Dunlop Ward at Torbay Hospital has been recognised as the team winner of the annual DAISY award that celebrates nursing excellence.
The award is given to an entire ward or department which has gone above and beyond to provide care and support.
The team were nominated by a family whose relative received palliative care on the ward.
The nominee said: “The care my grandmother received in her final days was amazing and the staff went over and beyond to make sure my family was looked after too.
“They were all so caring and listened to our concerns and their kindness was so genuine. I would like this team to be formally recognised for their amazing and wonderful attitude and dedication to their patients.”
Judith Hill, Dunlop Ward manager, said: “Achieving this award is a real honour and I am incredibly proud of my team for their care and compassion shown not only to patients, but also to their relatives.”