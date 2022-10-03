Free jabs take-up plea this winter
WARNINGS of lower levels of natural immunity to flu and increased Covid circulation has prompted calls for South Hams residents to take up “vital” vaccinations ahead of the winter season.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in the South West is urging everyone eligible for a free flu vaccine and a Covid booster to take up the offer as soon as possible ahead of what could be a difficult winter, with respiratory viruses circulating widely.
International surveillance shows that H3N2 - a subtype of influenza type A - is currently the most-commonly detected flu virus worldwide.
The virus has recently caused waves of infection in southern hemisphere countries such as Australia, which has also experienced flu circulating earlier than usual in their winter season.
This H3N2 strain circulated in the UK last winter but was held largely in check by Covid restrictions when people mixed a lot less and worked from home. This helped to protect people from catching flu but has also led to lower levels of natural immunity to this strain building up within the population.
There was record uptake of 82 per cent of the flu jab in people aged 65 and over in 2021/22, though there was lower uptake among people in clinical risk groups and pregnant women, and these groups are particularly encouraged to come forward this year.
All primary school children and some secondary school children are eligible for the flu nasal spray this year, which is usually given at school.
GP surgeries are also inviting children aged two and three years old for this nasal spray vaccination at their practices.
Most young children will not have encountered flu yet which means they will not have built up any natural immunity to this virus, so it is particularly important for them to take up the flu vaccine this year, says the UKHSA.
As well as the predicted flu wave, there are early indications that covid rates are beginning to rise ahead of winter, increasing the threat to people’s health.
Study results from early in the pandemic show individuals who catch both flu and covid at the same time, known as co-infection, are around twice as likely to suffer death compared to those who only have covid.
For all those who are eligible, taking up both the covid booster and the flu jab is an essential form of protection against the most severe respiratory viruses in circulation this winter.
As well as taking up the vaccines, everyone is encouraged to help stop the spread of respiratory viruses this winter by practising good hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded or enclosed public spaces and covering your nose and mouth when you cough and sneeze.
Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor at UKHSA, said:“Flu and COVID-19 are unpredictable but there are strong indications we could be facing the threat of widely circulating flu, lower levels of natural immunity due to less exposure over the last three winters, and an increase in COVID-19 circulating with lots of variants that can evade the immune response.
“This combination poses a serious risk to our health, particularly those in high-risk groups.
“The H3N2 flu strain can cause particularly severe illness. If you are elderly or vulnerable because of other conditions you are at greater risk, so getting the flu jab is a sensible, potentially life-saving thing to do.”
NHS director for vaccinations and screening Steve Russell urged everyone offered a flu vaccination or Covid booster to take it up as soon as possible.
“This winter could be the first time we see the effects of the so called ‘twindemic’ with both Covid and flu in full circulation, so it is vital that those most susceptible to serious illness from these viruses come forward for vaccines in order to protect themselves and those around them,” he said.
