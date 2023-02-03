After nearly 10 years in office, the chairman of Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust, Sir Richard Ibbotson, will be leaving the role when his term of office ends in May.
Sir Richard was appointed chair in June 2014 shortly after retiring from a career in the Royal Navy, and has served three terms.
He has overseen the creation of Torbay and South Devon as the first trust to integrate acute, community and adult social care together in England, and played a vital role in the creation and delivery of the care model and strategy.
Sir Richard said it is “with sadness” that he announced his resignation.
“Throughout my nine years with Torbay and South Devon, I have been continuously impressed by the dedication of our people,” he said.
“I have been privileged to work with an equally dedicated board. My sincere thanks to all my colleagues for making it such a pleasure to be your chair.
“I should like to wish my board colleagues and all the dedicated and caring staff at Torbay and South Devon, my very best wishes for the future, as you build a brighter future for our local communities.
“I am, of course, still here until the end of May and will do my utmost to see as many of you as possible before I leave.”
Trust chief executive, Liz Davenport, thanked Sir Richard for his “exemplary leadership, deep commitment to health and care services and his many years of dedicated service.”
She added: “His courage in leading the formation of our integrated care organisation and creating the conditions which has supported this to flourish, leading to national and international recognition, means he leaves us with a strong and enduring legacy.
“He will be greatly missed and we wish him all the very best for the future.”
NHS England and NHS Improvement will lead on appointing Richard’s successor and further announcements will be made in due course.