A new friendship walking group got off the starting blocks last week.
More than 50 people of all ages and abilities – and many dogs too - took part in the first Dartmouth Dawdle along the Embankment, combining fitness and fun.
Nick Hindmarsh, of Dartmouth Caring, said it was wonderful to welcome so many people - friends and strangers - to what will be first of many regular outings along the river front.
Walkers set off in groups or individually at their own pace before returning to the tea hut in Royal Avenue Gardens where they relaxed over a drink and snack.
Dartmouth Town Cllr Liz Moseley, one of the organisers, said there was no pressure on anybody to do a certain distance.
She said: “Walkers went their own way at their own pace.
“And more importantly, it was a chance to meet new friends and chat in a relaxed way, while also improving health and fitness.”
Many Dartmouth groups and organisations are pulling together to make the new venture a success.
Dartmouth Rotarians acted as stewards and volunteers and the town’s U3A provided refreshments in the tea hut.
Nick added: “We owe a big thank you to everyone that supported the inaugural outing. This informal event is open to everyone, so please come along to the next Dartmouth Dawdles, on every Thursday at 10am.”