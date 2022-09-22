Harbour House Kingsbridge to host an exhibition of Printmaking, Painting and Ceramics
An exhibition of printmaking, painting and ceramics by Jenny Frances, Vicky Emby and Rebecca Child will take place at Harbour House Kingsbridge.
The Drawn, Remembered, Imagined exhibition opens at the South Devon gallery on Tuesday October 11.
Vicky Emby’s creative practice is rooted in observing and drawing, with gestural printmaking and painting expressing a feeling as much as a visual response. She says, “In the last few years, the process of making a monotype print has enabled me to distil the information from making a painting, to produce a different sort of art which in turn feeds back into my painting.”
Drawing is at the core of Rebecca Child’s work, and generally forms the basis for a body of printmaking in drypoint, collagraph and etching. Where landscape is evident in her work, it is tempered by memory and often mediated through images such as postcards. More recently domestic still life has become her subject, prompted by the staying at home over the last two years of Covid.
Jenny Frances explains how her printmaking practice is “centred on capturing and responding to moments of expressed sensation or insight. Textured, enquiring and sometimes elusive in form my work enjoys an alchemic approach to process and the resulting transformations and combinations.” More recently, Jenny has been working to unify her ceramics practice with print, exploring clay monotyping and wood block relief plates as moulds and formers.
Drawn, Remembered, Imagined features recent works in print, paint and ceramics by Vicky Emby, Rebecca Child and Jenny Frances. The exhibition opens at Harbour House in Kingsbridge on Tuesday October 11. Daily opening times will be 10 am – 5 pm, except for Sundays when the gallery will open from 11 am – 4 pm. The show runs until Sunday October 23. Admission is free.
