Guernsey is one of three Crown Dependencies.

Although not independent states they are self-governing.

In Guernsey the States of Deliberation is the island’s parliament presided over by the Bailiff who is also the head of the judiaciary.

Guernsey’s equavalent of MPs are called deputies and there are 38 along with two Alderney Representives with a President of Policy and Resources.

There is a Magistrate’s Court then the higher Royal Court where the Bailiff sits, not with a jury, but at least seven and usually nine appointed Jurats.

The Town Church in St Peter Port (Richard Harding)

The Town Church is well worth a visit and it was completed by 1466.

Some of the ancient tombstones are engraved in French.

Candie Gardens (Richard Harding)

At Candie Gardens you’ll find Guernsey Museum offering a chance to discover the islands history or watch a summer concert.

St Peter Port at night (Richard Harding)
Sunset on the west coast (Richard Harding)
Hauteville House- Victor Hugo's home in exile (Richard Harding)