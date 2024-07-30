The Guild of Fine Food has released the results for Great Taste 2024, with Devon winning a total of 72 awards: 52 1-star, 18 2-stars, and 2 3-stars, the highest accolade. Among the top winners from Devon are The Organic Cure's Organic Coppa, which received a 3-star rating, The Devon Coffee Company's Gumdrop - Organic Espresso, which earned 2 stars, and Yarde Farm's Biscoff Ice Cream, which was awarded 1 star.
This year's competition saw nearly 3,500 companies from 115 countries submitting a total of 13,672 products for review. The UK alone entered 8,008 products from 2,528 companies. The entries were blind-tasted by a panel of over 500 experts, including food critics, chefs, buyers, and other specialists, who provided detailed feedback over 92 judging days.
A mere 1.9 per cent of all entries received the coveted 3-star award, which denotes "extraordinarily tasty food and drink." In addition, 10.1 per cent were awarded 2 stars for being "above and beyond delicious," and 28.8 per cent received a 1-star for "fantastic flavour."
The top 3-star winners will now compete for the prestigious Golden Fork awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of the food and drink world." These awards will be announced at a ceremony at Battersea Arts Centre in London on September 10. John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, said:" It’s a real privilege to support and underpin independent makers through the process of Great Taste.”
For a full list of winners and details on where to purchase these products, visit www.gff.co.uk/directory