Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, Great South West Board member, and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Great South West, said: “The South West is undoubtedly the greatest region in Britain, full of great talent and a deep determination to deliver for where we live. As Chair of the Great South West APPG in Parliament, I’m constantly championing everything we have to offer - from our brilliant agricultural sector that boosts the nation’s food security, to our leading defence companies that are providing military equipment across the globe. I’m proud that we have the Government’s backing, and I look forward to the Great South West moving from strength-to-strength through 2024 and beyond.”