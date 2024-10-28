The Devon Communities Foundation is once again partnering with local organizations to distribute funding from the Household Support Fund, offering an invaluable financial lifeline to community groups assisting households struggling with the rising cost of living.
A total of £200,000 is available for grants aimed at alleviating immediate needs and providing essential support for food, energy bills, and other crucial expenses.
This funding initiative specifically targets groups that often fall outside the reach of existing support networks, recognizing the unique challenges faced by under-served community members during this ongoing crisis. Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply if their work aligns with supporting priority groups, including minority ethnic communities, Gypsy, Roma, and Traveller communities, individuals experiencing homelessness or living in temporary housing, and households with members facing disabilities or ill-health.
Grants will be awarded in two categories: large grants of up to £20,000 and small grants ranging up to £5,000. All grants must be fully committed by Monday, March 31, 2025, and spent by Wednesday, April 30, 2025. This initiative not only aims to alleviate immediate financial pressures but also to foster resilience within communities disproportionately affected by the cost of living crisis.
For further details on the funding and application process, interested organizations can visit the Devon Communities Foundation website. This is a critical opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of those most in need.