The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) is pleased to announce that nominations for Governor positions with the Trust are now open.
SWASFT is inviting staff and members of the public in eligible constituencies across the South West to join the Council of Governors, representing the voices of local communities within the Trust.
SWASFT currently has public and staff governors’ vacancies across Devon, Cornwall, Somerset, and Dorset. Wiltshire, Bristol, and Bath.
Governors play a crucial role in ensuring SWASFT remains transparent, community-focused, and responsive to the needs of the people it serves. They bring a valued, diverse range of perspectives from the public, patients, and staff, helping shape the future of the ambulance service and contributing to the Trust’s vision of delivering the best possible care when it’s needed most.
Luke March, Lead Governor at SWASFT, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for members of the community to actively participate in our ambulance service. Our members and our governors are at the core of the Trust and rightly have a say on how we can improve our services to meet the needs of the people we serve in the community.
“South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust really need to hear those voices, and you can help make a difference to your local emergency services if you stand as a South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust governor in this year’s elections. We look forward to seeing and welcome all nominations.”
The nominations close on Tuesday, November 19 and successful, uncontested nominees will be announced shortly after. If multiple nominations are received for particular areas, these will be progressed to an election with successful candidates announced on January 14 2025.
For more information, visit the Council of Governors page on the SWASFT website or email [email protected].
If you don’t want to become a Governor but would like to receive information about the work of the Trust, access health service discounts, and be able to vote in Governor elections, you can sign up to be a Member of the Trust by completing this form https://swast.trustcrm.co.uk/register