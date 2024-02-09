New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of South Hams’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Imperial Inn, at Imperial Inn., 28 Western Road, Ivybridge was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 30.
And The Westward Inn, at Lee Mill Bridge was also given a score of five on January 24.
It means that of South Hams's 109 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 90 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.