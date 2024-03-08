New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Lukesland Garden Tea Room at Lukesland House, Harford; rated on March 5

• Rated 5: Plantation House Hotel at Plantation House, Totnes Road, Ermington; rated on March 1

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: White Hart at Dartington Hall; rated on March 2

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Big Fish Little Fish at 1b Church Street, South Brent; rated on March 1

• Rated 5: Flete Estate at Mothecombe Stables, Mothecombe Garden, Mothecombe House, Mothecombe; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 6 Woolwell Shopping Centre, School Drive, Woolwell; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Rowes Cornish Bakers at Tesco, Central Avenue, Lee Mill Industrial Estate, Lee Mill; rated on February 28