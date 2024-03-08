New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Lukesland Garden Tea Room at Lukesland House, Harford; rated on March 5
• Rated 5: Plantation House Hotel at Plantation House, Totnes Road, Ermington; rated on March 1
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: White Hart at Dartington Hall; rated on March 2
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Big Fish Little Fish at 1b Church Street, South Brent; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: Flete Estate at Mothecombe Stables, Mothecombe Garden, Mothecombe House, Mothecombe; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 6 Woolwell Shopping Centre, School Drive, Woolwell; rated on February 28
• Rated 5: Rowes Cornish Bakers at Tesco, Central Avenue, Lee Mill Industrial Estate, Lee Mill; rated on February 28