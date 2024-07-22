“It’s a case of bringing the people along with the message, rather than say it’s a massive issue and we cannot deal with it. We’re trying to break it down to a lower level where people can start to digest that and go ‘yes, it is scary, but there are small steps that we can take’ – that goes for landowners and farmers,” added Mr Skinner, who said he hoped there will be “tangible changes” to the landscape when the project ends in five years’ time, including having larger areas all along the coastline for insects to move through.