Dartmouth Gig Club are holding their Regatta on Saturday (April 8).
It's one of the highlights of the year in the town drawing enthusiastic crowds of both locals and visitors.
Racing start at approximately 10am and is expected to finish at approximately 5.30pm.
Gigs will be launching from the public slipway, near the higher ferry.
The course start is in line with the Fuel barge, heading south, past the lower ferry towards the mouth of the river.
After turning between the castles, they head back up river, where the finish is in line with the pontoon near the Dartmouth Yacht Club.
Mariners are to take the advice from the event safety boats and directions from River Officers.
Event safety boats will be operating on VHF channel 72 - DartNav River Officers will be operating on VHF channel 11.
If you have any questions you can contact the Event Safety Officer (Peta C) on 07968 585594.