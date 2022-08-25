GCSE success for Ivybridge Community College students
+ 4
(View All)
Ivybridge students collect GCSE results
Subscribe newsletter
Ivybridge Community College are celebrating the achievement of their students as they receive their GCSE results today. They are particularly impressed by how committed and resilient their students have been throughout the examination period. They cannot underestimate how hard it has been for this year’s cohort given the disruptions due to Covid and with the uncertainty as to whether their examination series was going ahead or not.
Reflecting on this year’s GCSE results Principal, Rachel Hutchinson, said: “I have seen first-hand how hard the students and staff have worked over the last year to overcome such challenges and I am confident that our students’ results reflect a fair and accurate outcome of their commitment to their learning against the national picture”.
They have always known that this year was a ‘transition year’ between 2021 (when assessment was done directly by schools and colleges) and 2019 (the last year examinations took place). This means that they have been told that overall grades will be about half way between the two nationally. This does not mean that marking was harsher; the marking was done by Examination Boards in the usual way. Instead, it means that when setting the grade boundaries, Examination Boards have been more generous than in a normal year to bring grades closer to the 2021 levels. All marking and grading is done at a national level, with all students across the country being treated the same way.
The students have certainly shown grit and determination, rising to the challenge of achieving their best. The college is delighted that almost 80 per cent of the grades achieved by their students were at Grade 4 or above, with over a quarter of the grades being Grade 7 or above. In particular, the numbers securing a pass in Mathematics and English are once again well above national figures.
Additionally, some of the highest performing students have successfully achieved a full complement of GCSEs at Grade 8 and 9. Recognition must be given to James Deacon, Ciaran Ricketts, Ben Firth, Alice Chapman, Lottie Humphrey and Freya Bechley who have all achieved outstanding grades across the board, whilst continuing to participate in College activities and enrichment opportunities beyond the classroom.
Izzy Farrow-Jones, Edie Longhurst and Eva Metcalfe should also be recognised for their outstanding progress whilst at the College.
The community will be celebrating the many successes of their students today, which now allows them to securely take the next step into their future career pathways, be that into Sixth Form, a Further Education College or an apprenticeship placement.
The staff and governors are very proud of all the students’ achievements and look forward to many of them returning to study in their Sixth Form alongside new students joining them from other providers. They would like to thank all their staff, governors and the School Improvement Team of the Westcountry Schools Trust for their continued support, and to all their parents and carers for being instrumental in their child’s education.
Finally, the message to all students from the college is: Remember that you are more than a grade. The resilience you have shown under such conditions is remarkable. We are extremely proud of all our students at Ivybridge Community College and across our family of secondary schools of the Westcountry Schools Trust, you are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people, we could not be more proud of you all and wish you every success with your future plans. Congratulations again on your achievements this week.”
For further information regarding Post-16 provision or further advice and guidance, you can contact the Sixth Form via [email protected]
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |