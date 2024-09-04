Walkers who use the lower footpath between Totnes and Ashprington will have noticed recently that four timber stiles have been replaced by new, easy-to-use gates.
“This will be a real benefit to many of us who use this footpath, and for those who were put off by the previous stiles and the alternative, but steep, higher footpath” said Trevor Walker, Chair of Totnes Ramblers.
He continued: “I would especially like to thank the Sharpham Trust and Nigel Widdecombe as land-owners, Paul McFaddon of Devon County Council and Gary Pilbeam their Contractor who installed the gates.”
The new gates were also welcomed by Graham Bennett, Chair of the Totnes & District Traffic & Transport Forum who explained: “This stretch of footpath is really valued by the local community and our visitors. Totnes Ramblers identified this potential improvement when they contributed to Totnes Town Council’s recent review; and it’s a great example of people and authorities working together for positive change,” he said.
Cllr Emily Price, Mayor of Totnes, added: “Living in Totnes, we are very fortunate to have a choice of countryside walks straight from the town centre – meaning we can get out and enjoy the physical and mental benefits of walking in the countryside for free.
“It is fantastic that the Totnes Ramblers have now opened up the lower path to Ashprington to be accessible to even more people by replacing the stiles with gates.
“It is a beautiful path with stunning river and reed bed views, so it is great news that even more people will now be able to enjoy this without the challenge of clambering over a stile.
‘Connecting with the upper path between Totnes and Ashprington for those of us who like to take on a circular route, I hope many more of our residents and visitors will take advantage of this walk.”
Trevor Walker concluded: “We must also pay tribute to Edward Franklin whose generous legacy paid for the new gates. The Franklin Legacy previously funded the Franklin Trail around Totnes, as well as the Measured Mile from the Plains to Longmarsh.