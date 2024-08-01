Wales & West Utilities has completed work to update the gas pipes in the Ashburton Road area of Dartington.
The work, which started in May, was essential to keep gas flowing safely to heat and power homes and businesses in the area.
Wales & West Utilities Abby Smith managed this work and said:
“We are pleased to finish this work on time and thank the local community for bearing with us as we carried out this work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”