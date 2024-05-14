Rolling two-way traffic lights will be in place for more than two months in the Ashburton Road area of Dartington while gas pipes are upgraded.
The work, set to begin on Monday, May 20, and end on July 26, will be carried out between Huxhams Cross and Shinners Bridge.
Wales & West Utilities project manager Abby Smith said the work was essential to ensure gas kept flowing as well as having a network that was “fit for the future”.
She said: “While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the wider area.
“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”
To address concerns the firm can be contacted on 0800 912 2999.