A Dartmouth woman has been crowned Miss Devon Galaxy.
Gabriella Sky Creed will now go forward as a grand finalist to the Miss Galaxy UK final which will be held in Warrington on March 23, 2024.
Should she win that she would win a trip of a lifetime to travel to Orlando, Florida along with four other category winners to compete in the Galaxy International Pageant.
Gaby said: “I previously was competing in Miss Teen Great Britain as Miss Teen Dartmouth and got top 15 out of over 60 girls.
“Now I am in the Miss Galaxy pageant representing Devon, as Miss Devon Galaxy 2024.
“Last year I also made top 15 in Miss galaxy, this year I aim for higher! I am also raising money for the pageants chosen charity The Christie.
£I am in university studying sport science, and want to go into something in the health and well-being industry.’’
The pageant first launched in the UK in 2008 and has continued to grow.
A spokesperson for Pageant Girl who organise the competition said: “Gaby has competed with us for a number of years, and we love having her in our competitions. We first met Gaby in our Miss Teen Great Britain competition back in 2019 where the judges choose the Grand Finalists based on a mini online interview style Semi-Final.
‘’Gabriella’s initial goal through pageantry was to gain confidence and make new friends.
“As we got to know her over the years and see her on stage, her goals and achievements grew.
“Her interviews turned into her wanting to build better connections, help the local community and organise her own events.
“Our chosen charity is The Christie and I know that Gaby has been working hard to fundraise for the cause.
“She even organised a sponsored sea swim to jump in the cold sea in return for donations.
‘“We are overjoyed that Gabriella has decided to return and this year compete in the Galaxy UK pageant.’’
