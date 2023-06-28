It closed because of Covid three years ago and has had a complete makeover with a sustainable theme.
The Crows Nest Cafe is the work of couple Hannah Biggs and Roy Sanders and all the furniture and decor is either recycled or upcycled.
Hannah used to make sets for the Harry Potter films and also crafted pottery and Roy hand made surfboards.
These practical skills meant thery were able to do everything themselves and not bring in tradesmen.
The pair are hoping to stage coffee mornings, birthday parties, takeaways and deliveries which Roy is calling ‘Deliveroy’!
Hannah explained the concept: ‘‘Everything was in my head. We built it around the first colour which was the chairs.
‘’I was influenced by the pastel shades of the buildings in Miami and I want it to be eclectic, nothing quite matching or shop bought, just like our home.’’
‘‘I wanted it to be a nice bright space where people can relax, a bit like Central Perk.
‘‘Coming from a prop-building background , I wanted to dress it like a set.’’
Hannah spent ten years working on all the Harry Potter fims: ‘‘I made brooms, pumpkins, you name it. I made Narcissa’s wand, the really black, evil, spiky one.’’
‘‘The cast were always about. They had to have work experience becase they were all at school.
‘‘They used to come in the workshop but they were’t allowed to handle anything sharp like scissors.
So who was Hannah’s favourite?:
Daniel’s lovely, Daniel’s really nice. He was always very interested in what we were doing. He’d ask ‘what does this machine do? and what does that do?
‘‘He liked music so he’d look through your CD’s. They were all really nice. Rupert’s lovely. They were just nice kids really. I just watched them grow up.’’
It was filmed at Leavesden Studios in Watford and Hannah remembers:‘‘The museum’s there now but when we were there it was an old aircraft hangar completer with runway.
The roof used to leak so we had buckets when it rained. It wasn’t properly soundproofed so everyone had to keep quiet when they were filming.’’
Roy’s surfboards handmade in Modbury were all hollow with no foam core which would harm the environment. They are made with a plywood frame and balsa wood decks top and bottom and balsa rails and glass using a bioresin.