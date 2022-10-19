Free water courses for brave swimmers
Subscribe newsletter
Chill South Devon are hosting a free 8 week ‘chill course’ at Bigbury beach, beginning on Friday October 28th. Participants will engage in cold water swimming, an activity that has been suggested to be beneficial for circulation, the immune system, metabolism and depression and anxiety disorders. The course will be ongoing for 8 weeks, and sessions are available at either 10-10:50am or 11-11:50am.
Chill South Devon say their course “offers an exciting, safe opportunity for you to improve your physical and mental health at one of South Devon’s most stunning locations.”
“The health benefits of cold water-immersion have long been known and practised. Immersion in cold water, when done safely, gradually reduces stress levels in everyday life and generates a greater sense of health and wellbeing. “
Many cold-water swimmers fid the activity stimulates an endorphin high, and braving the icy waters can be both fulfilling and fun.
The course is open for free to anyone over 55 who is able to swim a couple of pool lengths and walk a mile, with the places being funded by active Devon.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |