Residents can start turning their gardens into wildlife havens thanks to a new free ‘gardening for wildlife’ guide provided by Dartington Parish Council.
Recognising that gardens provide habitats for a wide variety of wildlife from trees and fruits for birds and hedgerows for hedgehogs and flowers for pollinating insects and bees, the colourful 32 page booklet offers a host of advice and simple ideas, whatever size your patch.
It was launched on Saturday at a tree and hedgerow shrub planting ceremony near the village cycle path, attended by councillors and locals.
With lots of practical makes, including a bird box, bug hotel and a hibernaculum for overwintering frogs and toads, the booklet shows there is no need to splash the cash to attract a variety of wild visitors to your garden to observe and enjoy.
Council chairwoman Cllr Trudy Turrell said: “With wildlife in a more depleted state than ever, making our gardens small wildlife sanctuaries, avoiding chemical sprays or providing food for birds and insects can make a real difference. In turn, gardeners should find that having toads, frogs, hedgehogs and birds will control slugs and insects that eat our crops- a win; win for nature and for us.”
The booklet was originally created by the Sustainable South Hams Habitat Group which kindly allowed it to be adapted for Dartington, said Cllr Turrell. Volunteers plan to deliver a free copy to every household in Dartington.
Cllr Turrell urged: “Let’s all get stuck in and provide for wildlife on our doorsteps. If we all take a few simple steps to make our gardens wildlife friendly, we can create valuable habitats right where we live.”