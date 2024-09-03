Former Dartmouth mayor Paul John Darby has died at the age of 84.
The town council released a brief statement on Facebook last week, saying Mr Darby, who served as mayor from 1997 to 1999, "sadly passed away” on August 25.
It said: “Mr Darby was well known and respected in the town by both locals and visitors alike. Our condolences go out to all his family.”
The town’s current mayor, David Wells, added: “RIP Paul sincere condolences to all the family. Will be sadly missed within the town.”
In May, Mr Darby was admitted to hospital following a serious car accident, his son John told this paper.
Mr Darby, who grew up in the Midlands before moving to Dartmouth with his family in 1968, became a local councillor in the early 1990s, standing as an independent.
He took an active role in Dartmouth’s social scene, attending every mayor club and society event, including the town’s famous regatta.
Explaining his decision to stand as an independent, John said Mr Darby was someone who “would not be swayed” by either party.
“He was a strong bloke, both mentally and physically, but he could be very diplomatic, too,” John added.
An avid speedway fan, Mr Darby was also a keen flyer and had a pilot’s licence.
Mr Darby retired in 2006 before moving to France. He later returned to Dartmouth for good with his son in 2021.