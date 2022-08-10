Fore Street reopens after seven and a half hour closure

By Richard Harding   |   Kingsbridge and Ivybridge reporter   |
Wednesday 10th August 2022 4:05 pm
[email protected]
Share
Cones on Fore Street
(Tom Ladds )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Fore street in Kingsbridge has reopened after a seven an a half hour closure caused by a van which had a broken ball joint.

The incident happened around 9.30am and the vehicle was towed away around 4.50pm.

Motorists still have to steer around a patch of what looks like brake fluid in the road which has been coned off.

More About:

Kingsbridge
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0